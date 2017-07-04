Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger
Summer is a great time to experiment with different culinary creations, and the availability of a wider variety of fresh fruit can take your dishes up a notch. From savory sauces to desserts, the ways you can incorporate summer fruit into your meals are endless. Fresh fruit also makes for a quick and healthy snack. Following are some of the best stands and markets where you can find all of your fresh summer favorites.
Pete’s Fruit And Vegetables
5606 E. Cedar Ave.
Denver, CO 80224
(303) 393-6247
www.facebook.com/petes-fruits-vegetables
A popular local market, Pete’s Fruit and Vegetables offers a variety of fresh, in-season fruits from brands throughout the country, including Earthbound Farms, along with products from Colorado farmers. This neighborhood grocer also has high-quality staples, including pints from Sweet Action ice cream. The employees know the inventory and can answer all of your questions, and it is a convenient place in which to pick up all of the ingredients for fresh summer meals.
5280 Produce
1890 E. 58th Ave.
Denver, CO 80216
(303) 292-1303
www.5280produce.com
5280 Produce works with farmers throughout the state to bring a high-quality selection of local produce to Denver area residents. Unlike a regular store, this is a subscription box company based here in Denver. Customers can sign up and receive a weekly box of fresh fruits and veggies and more. 5280 Produce lets you buy when you want, but its menu changes weekly, and you can take advantage of new items when you want. Locally owned and operated, you can save time and support Colorado farmers.
E. Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street
Denver, CO 80206
1701 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 910-2236
850 E. 50th Ave. Unit A
Denver, CO 80216
(303) 292-1994