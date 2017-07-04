Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Summer is a great time to experiment with different culinary creations, and the availability of a wider variety of fresh fruit can take your dishes up a notch. From savory sauces to desserts, the ways you can incorporate summer fruit into your meals are endless. Fresh fruit also makes for a quick and healthy snack. Following are some of the best stands and markets where you can find all of your fresh summer favorites.

Pete’s Fruit And Vegetables

5606 E. Cedar Ave.

Denver, CO 80224

(303) 393-6247

www.facebook.com/petes-fruits-vegetables

A popular local market, Pete’s Fruit and Vegetables offers a variety of fresh, in-season fruits from brands throughout the country, including Earthbound Farms, along with products from Colorado farmers. This neighborhood grocer also has high-quality staples, including pints from Sweet Action ice cream. The employees know the inventory and can answer all of your questions, and it is a convenient place in which to pick up all of the ingredients for fresh summer meals.

5280 Produce

1890 E. 58th Ave.

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 292-1303

www.5280produce.com

5280 Produce works with farmers throughout the state to bring a high-quality selection of local produce to Denver area residents. Unlike a regular store, this is a subscription box company based here in Denver. Customers can sign up and receive a weekly box of fresh fruits and veggies and more. 5280 Produce lets you buy when you want, but its menu changes weekly, and you can take advantage of new items when you want. Locally owned and operated, you can save time and support Colorado farmers.

City Park Esplanade Farmers Market

E. Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street

Denver, CO 80206

Throughout the summer, City Park hosts a farmers market on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. This market features fresh, in-season fruits from farmers throughout the area. It offers information on which fruits are in season in particular months, helping you to choose the best products for your kitchen. Some of the vendors also offer recipes and other ideas for the fruit. With an abundance of vendors, these markets make for a great Sunday morning activity.

Union Station Farmers Market

1701 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 910-2236

Another popular farmers market is the one held at Union Station. It is held on the plaza in Union Station on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through October 28th. Vendors include Ela Family Farms, Chatfield Farms from the Denver Botanic Gardens, Fleischer Family Farms, and many more. Each vendor offers the best seasonal produce including fruits. While there, you can also try delicious baked goods, craft beers and much more.

Tucci Fresh Produce

850 E. 50th Ave. Unit A

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 292-1994

This veteran-owned business has become a popular speciality grocer for metro area residents. Along with its selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, Tucci Fresh Produce also has friendly and helpful employees to enhance your shopping experience. Carrying in-season fruits, including watermelon, peaches, nectarines, cherries and more, this store is a must for your summer gatherings. Tucci fresh produce also supplies produce to farmers markets, restaurants and grocery stores, so check your local farmers market to see if you can stock up while you’re out and about.

Related: Top Spots For Organic Produce In Denver