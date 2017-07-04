Murdered Teen’s Ex-Boyfriend Wanted By Police

By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators with the Aurora Police Department are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ally Raber.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Arturo Garcia, 20, for first-degree murder.

Family members say Garcia was Ally’s ex-boyfriend. Her body was discovered Sunday at the Knights Inn Motel.

The manager of the Knights Inn motel confirms that Garcia and Raber, 18, checked into room 139 on Saturday. Garcia had the room reserved until Monday but on Sunday, a maid discovered Raber’s body on the bathroom floor of the motel room. Garcia was nowhere to be found.

A court order to suppress information in this case has been issued; investigators are limited in what they can release.

Ally’s father says the coroner told him she died due to asphyxiation, specifically that she had been choked to death. Because of the court order, police could not confirm the details of her death.

Raber’s family has been very vocal on social media and say they will continue to make sure Garcia’s photo is publicized, hoping someone knows where he is. One post in particular from Ally’s brother has been shared nearly 4,000 times.

