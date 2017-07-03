COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Wide Receiver Jordan Taylor. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Burning Tire Possible Cause Of Engine Fire

July 3, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Aspen, Denver, Denver International Airport, DIA, SkyWest, United Express

DENVER (CBS4)– The operating airline for the United Express flight that caught fire says the plane’s tire caught fire and spread to the engine.

The flames broke out after Skywest flight 5869, operating as United Express, finished its short flight from Aspen to Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

dia plane fire 1 credit raiyan syed via twitter Burning Tire Possible Cause Of Engine Fire

SkyWest plane fire (credit: Raiyan Syded / Twitter)

“Probably a piece of tire acted as a shrapnel getting thrown into the engine cowling, which is the intake of the engine,” said retired pilot Capt. Ross Aimer. “And a piece of hot tire caused the fan blades perhaps to fail and the engine caught fire.”

Everyone escaped the burning plane. Denver firefighters were able to get the fire under control on the runway at DIA.

The plane has been taken out of service while the FAA investigates the exact cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch