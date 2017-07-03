New Wildfire Breaks Out On Western Slope

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Air resources have been called in for a fire that started late Monday afternoon.
The blaze is burning south of the town of New Castle in Garfield County off County Road 335.
Initially the fire is estimated at 30 acres, but is growing as it moves south toward a ridge line.
While the fire is on private land, it is also threatening property owned both by the state and the Bureau of Land Management.
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as local firefighters, are on the ground battling the fire.
The cause is currently unknown, and no evacuations have yet been ordered, but people are being asked to stay away from the area.
