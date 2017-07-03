Man’s Body Pulled From Lake In Northeastern Colorado

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old man has been recovered from a lake in northeastern Colorado.
Morgan County Undersheriff Dave Martin says family members of Cord Carpenter reported him missing on Saturday night.
A witness reported seeing someone walking near the private boat dock area at Jackson Lake. Surveillance video showed Carpenter entering the water there, but not returning.
Divers located Carpenter’s body late Sunday morning about 60 feet from shore, in the area where he was last seen on Saturday.
Morgan County and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating the apparent drowning. An autopsy is planned to determine if Carpenter may have suffered from a medical issue.
Martin said he believed Carpenter lived on Jackson Lake.
