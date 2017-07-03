Watch: Man ‘Walks’ 500 Miles To Ask Girlfriend To Marry Him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Michael Baker just upped the proposal game by creating a video for his bride-to-be.

Using “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, Baker created a YouTube video that made it look like he was doing just that – walking 500 miles to propose to his girlfriend Tracie Wyson.

“I sat down with my dad to brainstorm and that was the song I had stuck in my head,” Baker told Yahoo News. “It sparked the idea that I could walk 500 miles to propose.”

Armed with his GoPro, Baker created the illusion that he walked 500 miles from Colorado to the Provo area where Wyson was taking a nursing certification class.

Wyson was supposed to be going out to eat with her aunt and uncle, but they said they first wanted to stop at a local garden.

“The whole time I was trying to get out of going because I had a really early morning clinical the next morning, but they weren’t having it,” Wyson said about not knowing the proposal was coming.

When she arrived at the garden, the three went to a spot where a laptop with her name on it waited. Wyson followed the instructions, watching the video Baker produced, but then had a moment of panic.

“I thought is he going to propose to me over Skype? There is no way Michael would do that,” she said. “At the end of watching the video, I saw his reflection coming up behind me and that’s when I realized he was there at the very moment.”

Baker got down on one knee and proposed, and Wyson said yes.

In addition to her aunt and uncle, Wyson’s parents were also hiding in the garden.

The two are planning their wedding for this August in Wyson’s hometown of St. George, Utah.