Loveland Ski Area Gets A New Mountain Dog

July 3, 2017 2:59 PM
LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area has a new mountain dog.

Eleven-month-old Parker’s first day was Monday, and “he’s already counting down the days until snowmaking.”

Parker the Loveland Ski Area Mountain Dog (credit: Dustin Schaefer)

Their previous dog, Toby the Bernese Mountain Dog, passed away suddenly in May.

Toby (credit – Twitter)

Parker “will be helping out with snowmaking and at local Front Range pass sale events like Toby did,” his pet parent, Dustin Schaefer, said in an email.

Although, with 88 days until snowmaking, Parker has a little time to get settled in and learn the ropes … or, err, the slopes.

