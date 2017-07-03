Illegal Fireworks Go ‘Bang,’ Destroy Home

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A home is destroyed as a result of the homeowner setting off illegal fireworks.
Aurora Fire Rescue says that a house fire from over the weekend is a “direct result of the use of illegal fireworks!”
It happened early Saturday in the 17900 block of East Utah Place.
The homeowner was shooting off fireworks when the house caught fire, completely destroying the roof and damaging things inside.
Several firefighters responded, with a brush truck having to stay on scene overnight to monitor the situation.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.
The ones that are legal in the City of Aurora “are those that don’t leave the ground or go ‘bang.'”
