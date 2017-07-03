Wildfire Mapping Shows Gutzler Fire At Less Than 100 Acres

Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brakes, Crashes Into PoolA driver who mixed up the gas and the brakes crashed into a pool Monday morning. Fortunately, she survived with minor injuries.

Wildfire Mapping Shows Gutzler Fire At Less Than 100 AcresAir tankers, helicopters and four hotshot firefighter crews are all joining the fight on the Gutzler Fire burning southeast of Kremmling in Eagle County.

'By The End... My Daughter Was Naked': Parents Warn About Live.me AppA couple in Thornton lived through one of their worst fears after they caught strangers preying on their 9-year-old daughter. It happened while the girl was using the “Live.me” app on her iPad.