Wildfire Mapping Shows Gutzler Fire At Less Than 100 Acres

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– Air tankers, helicopters and four hotshot firefighter crews are all joining the fight on the Gutzler Fire burning southeast of Kremmling in Eagle County.
Dense vegetation, standing dead nettle kill trees and gusting winds are not helping the firefighters. The wildfire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.
Initially, crews estimated the fire to be about 250 acres. But new mapping of the fire by the MMA state owned aircraft now puts the fire currently at 97 acres with some other small spot fires.
Several campers were encouraged to leave the area due to the wildfire but no formal evacuations orders have been given. People are urged to stay off FS road 402 and Sheephorn Road.
CBS4’s Mountain Newsroom reporter Matt Kroschel is taking a tour of the fire zone on Monday afternoon.
