COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Wide Receiver Jordan Taylor. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Wildfire Mapping Shows Gutzler Fire At Less Than 100 Acres

July 3, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Eagle County, Gutzler Fire, Kremmling, Wildfires

By Matt Kroschel

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– Air tankers, helicopters and four hotshot firefighter crews are all joining the fight on the Gutzler Fire burning southeast of Kremmling in Eagle County.

Dense vegetation, standing dead nettle kill trees and gusting winds are not helping the firefighters. The wildfire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.

image11 Wildfire Mapping Shows Gutzler Fire At Less Than 100 Acres

The Gutzler Fire (credit: White River National Forest)

Initially, crews estimated the fire to be about 250 acres. But new mapping of the fire by the MMA state owned aircraft now puts the fire currently at 97 acres with some other small spot fires.

Several campers were encouraged to leave the area due to the wildfire but no formal evacuations orders have been given. People are urged to stay off FS road 402 and Sheephorn Road.

CBS4’s Mountain Newsroom reporter Matt Kroschel is taking a tour of the fire zone on Monday afternoon.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch