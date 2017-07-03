Colorado Freedom Memorial Vandalized Ahead Of Independence Day

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Freedom Memorial was vandalized on Independence Day weekend.
“It breaks my hear to have to share this with you, and on Independence Day weekend of all times,” the Colorado Freedom Memorial posted to Facebook. “Sometime yesterday a panel of the Colorado Freedom Memorial was completely shattered in what appears to be a random act of vandalism.
The Aurora Police Department says that early Monday morning they responded to a call to investigate damage to the memorial.
The pictures posted on the Colorado Freedom Memorial’s Facebook page show the damage to the pane of glass, which is completely shattered.
“What a sad comment it is that a place that honors Colorado’s fallen who gave their lives defending the Freedom to celebrate on the 4th would be subject to this,” the Facebook post says.
The damage is estimated at $55,000.
Officers are investigating the incident, and have issued a reward of up to $2,000 for information.
Please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if you know anything about what happened.
One Comment
Really, what sort of human does this. How unhappy do you have to be with yourself to desecrate a military memorial?