Desmond Goes On DL For Rockies, Gonzalez Reinstated

July 3, 2017 6:40 PM
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and reinstated slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Desmond was hurt while chasing a fly ball in Arizona on Sunday. This will be his second stint on the DL after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand. He’s hitting .283 with five homers and 26 RBIs.

Ian Desmond #20 of the Colorado Rockies (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gonzalez was reinstated Monday after going on the DL in late June with a strained right shoulder. Gonzalez is mired in a slump that’s seen his average dip to .221. He has six homers and 20 RBIs.

He was in the starting lineup against Cincinnati.

