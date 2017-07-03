Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brakes, Crashes Into Pool

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver who mixed up the gas and the brakes crashed into a pool Monday morning. Fortunately, she survived with minor injuries.
The 73-year-old woman drove up the hill, became airborne and plummeted into the pool at nearly 60 mph.
Three people at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort jumped into the water to rescue the woman.
She was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. Police gave her a ticket for careless driving.
Crews will have to drain the pool before removing the vehicle.
It is unclear whether the vehicle will be roadworthy again.