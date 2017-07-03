COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Wide Receiver Jordan Taylor. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brakes, Crashes Into Pool

July 3, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Car Into Pool, Car Pool, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver who mixed up the gas and the brakes crashed into a pool Monday morning. Fortunately, she survived with minor injuries.

The 73-year-old woman drove up the hill, became airborne and plummeted into the pool at nearly 60 mph.

car pool 1 kktv Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brakes, Crashes Into Pool

(credit: CBS)

Three people at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort jumped into the water to rescue the woman.

She was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. Police gave her a ticket for careless driving.

suv in pool Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brakes, Crashes Into Pool

(credit: CBS)

Crews will have to drain the pool before removing the vehicle.

It is unclear whether the vehicle will be roadworthy again.

