Additional Teams Arrive To Battle Mill Creek Fire

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two additional hot shot teams will arrive Sunday to battle the Mill Creek Fire.
Already, though, Sheriff Garrett Wiggins says “the fire is in much better shape,” and is holding steady at approximately 120 acres.
While conditions on Sunday are expected to be dry, it’s not believed they’ll be as windy.
The fire is on private land, and no evacuations have been issued as there are no homes within nearly two miles of the blaze, which is happening approximately 13 miles northeast of Hayden.
It is believed the fire started when a tree fell onto a bulldozer that was working in the area.
