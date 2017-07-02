Additional Teams Arrive To Battle Mill Creek Fire

July 2, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Hayden, Mill Creek Fire, Routt County, Wildfire

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two additional hot shot teams will arrive Sunday to battle the Mill Creek Fire.

Already, though, Sheriff Garrett Wiggins says “the fire is in much better shape,” and is holding steady at approximately 120 acres.

While conditions on Sunday are expected to be dry, it’s not believed they’ll be as windy.

west routt fire Additional Teams Arrive To Battle Mill Creek Fire

The fire burning north of Hayden (credit: West Routt Fire)

The fire is on private land, and no evacuations have been issued as there are no homes within nearly two miles of the blaze, which is happening approximately 13 miles northeast of Hayden.

It is believed the fire started when a tree fell onto a bulldozer that was working in the area.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch