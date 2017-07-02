Latest Forecast: Heat Wave Will Roll Through Holiday

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – The holiday weekend is certainly bringing the heat to get July rolling. Saturday’s high made it to 89 degrees for Denver and Sunday will get back into the 90s!

In fact, temperatures over all of the eastern plains Sunday will be zooming up into the 90s. With 70s and 80s in the mountains and more 90s across the western slope. There will be a little more moisture moving into the state to get a few cooling, isolated showers and thunderstorms going late in the day. Not everyone will see rain but, there will be some gusty winds along with some of these storms.

If you are planning on attending Independence Eve at Civic Center Park on Monday night. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing storm. Temperatures will be cooling into the 70s by sunset.

Weather will be the same for Tuesday night as well. For July 4th fireworks.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler with a weak trough of low pressure sliding through the state. There will be a small chance for isolated late day storms both Monday and Tuesday for the holiday. Hot temperatures will surge back on the Fourth through the end of the week. Fire danger will be getting worse over all of the state as the week ahead rolls on.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.