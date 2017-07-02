Coroner Identifies Man Shot, Killed By Deputies In Chase

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified a man shot and killed by deputies Friday evening.
Chet Knuppel, 23, of Fort Collins, was shot during a chase with deputies that ended in a field near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9.
After the stolen vehicle crashed there, Knuppel allegedly got out and started running from deputies.
During the chase, one deputy fired their weapon, striking Knuppel, who later died at the Medical Center of the Rockies.
The Loveland Police Department has taken over the investigation.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to the shooting. Specifically, they want to talk to the occupants of a white Jeep Cherokee who were possibly involved in a traffic accident or traffic altercation near the intersection of Timberline Road and County Road 392 about 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The occupants of the Jeep were a white male and a white female. They were last seen traveling westbound on County Road 392.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or its occupants is asked to call the Estes Park Police Department Tip Line at 970-577-3838.