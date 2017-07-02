Police Search For Missing Boy, 10, Last Seen Saturday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are searching for missing 10-year-old Malaci Robinson.
Robinson, according to police, was last seen Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of East 45th Avenue and Jebel Street in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Police say Robinson was on foot, wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts, and black sandals.
He is described as a 10-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, who is 4-feet-tall and weighs 85 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.