Police Search For Missing Boy, 10, Last Seen Saturday Night

July 2, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Malaci Robinson, Missing Child

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are searching for missing 10-year-old Malaci Robinson.

Robinson, according to police, was last seen Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of East 45th Avenue and Jebel Street in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

malaci robinson from dpd Police Search For Missing Boy, 10, Last Seen Saturday Night

Malaci Robinson (credit: Denver Police Department)

Police say Robinson was on foot, wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts, and black sandals.

He is described as a 10-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, who is 4-feet-tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

