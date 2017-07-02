Man Shot, Killed By Police Near CSU Identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man shot and killed by police near the Colorado State University campus has been identified.

The Larimer County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jeremy Holmes, 19, of Fort Collins died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide has been determined to be the manner of death.

Police responded to a call Saturday evening of a threatening man in the area of South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road.

Officers from both CSU and Fort Collins Police Services say that when they contacted Holmes, according to CBS4 sources, he was armed with a knife.

During their interaction with him, officers fired shots, striking and killing Holmes.

It is unknown if the shots were fired by officers from CSU, Fort Collins, or both.

No officers were injured in the incident.

There is no word as to whether Holmes was a student at CSU.