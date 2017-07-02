Fourth Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In 2 Days Happens Near University

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shot and killed a man near the Colorado State University campus Saturday evening.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. when Colorado State University Police officers responded to a report of a threatening man in the area of South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road.

Fort Collins Police Services officers arrived approximately 25 minutes later to assist.

When officers contacted the man, they say, they found him armed with what sources tell CBS4 was a knife.

During their interaction with the man, officers fired shots, striking him.

The suspect was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies for his injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident, and there is no indication that the man was a student at Colorado State University.

His identify has not yet been released.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Colorado in the last two days.

On Friday night, deputies shot and killed an alleged car thief who crashed the stolen vehicle. Westminster police, on the same night, opened first on a suspect who flashed allegedly flashed a weapon at them. And in Denver, earlier Friday, officers shot and killed a woman following a carjacking and chase out of Littleton.