Fourth Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In 2 Days Happens Near University

July 2, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Colorado State University Police, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff, Officer-Involved Shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shot and killed a man near the Colorado State University campus Saturday evening.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. when Colorado State University Police officers responded to a report of a threatening man in the area of South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road.

csu campus ois 6vo transfer frame 97 Fourth Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In 2 Days Happens Near University

(credit: CBS)

csu campus ois 6vo transfer frame 392 Fourth Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In 2 Days Happens Near University

(credit: CBS)

Fort Collins Police Services officers arrived approximately 25 minutes later to assist.

When officers contacted the man, they say, they found him armed with what sources tell CBS4 was a knife.

csu campus ois 6vo transfer frame 925 Fourth Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In 2 Days Happens Near University

(credit: CBS)

During their interaction with the man, officers fired shots, striking him.

The suspect was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies for his injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

csu campus ois 6vo transfer frame 185 Fourth Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In 2 Days Happens Near University

(credit: CBS)

No officers were injured in the incident, and there is no indication that the man was a student at Colorado State University.

His identify has not yet been released.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Colorado in the last two days.

On Friday night, deputies shot and killed an alleged car thief who crashed the stolen vehicle. Westminster police, on the same night, opened first on a suspect who flashed allegedly flashed a weapon at them. And in Denver, earlier Friday, officers shot and killed a woman following a carjacking and chase out of Littleton.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch