Cherry Creek Arts Festival: ‘Everything Is So Creative’

July 2, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Cherry Creek Arts Festival, Cherry Creek North, Dan Decker, David Farmer, Jessica Magee, Sandy Curfman

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – The 27th Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival is underway in Denver, featuring hundreds of local, national and international artists.

More than 300,000 visitors are expected to come to Cherry Creek North over the course of the three day event. Among the artists featuring their work is Jessica Magee from Stapleton.

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 1006 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

“It’s really great being able to interact with everybody, hearing feedback, letting people know your process and kind of having a dialogue with customers,” Magee told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 368 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

Jessica Magree (credit: CBS)

This is the second time Magee has displayed her creations at the annual arts festival. Her colorful paintings are created on canvas and paper, featuring bright colors and variety of shapes.

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 1798 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 1958 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

“I am inspired by moving water and pebbles,” she said.

Dan Decker and David Farmer are visiting Denver from San Antonio Texas. They heard about the festival and made sure to make it part of their trip. The two stopped by Magee’s booth Sunday morning and admired her unique work.

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 1464 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

Dan Decker (credit: CBS)

“Everything is so creative,” Farmer said. “There’s so much to see here, so much variety. A lot of very talented artists.”

Art lovers like Sandy Curfman come to the Cherry Creek Arts Festival almost every year.

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 988 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 581 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

“You’re always in hopes you’ll find that one special item,” Curfman said.

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 2086 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

Sandy Curfman (credit: CBS)

When CBS4 met Curfman as she browsed through some of the artists’ booths, she said she was still on the hunt for that special item, but within minutes of arriving to the festival she was already inspired.

“Some of the paintings, like this,” Curfman said, pointing to a brightly colored piece, “the vibrant color just kind of explodes in front of you.”

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 672 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 1107 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

And it’s that happy inspiration artists like Magee hope to share with every visitor.

“I only paint when I’m in a really good mood, so I want to make sure that I’m passing on that happiness to other people,” Magee said.

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 1620 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

cherry creek arts festival transfer frame 1885 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Everything Is So Creative

(credit: CBS)

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival continues Sunday through 8 p.m. It’s third and final day is Monday, open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. For more information, visit: www.cherryarts.org.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team in 2012 as the morning reporter, covering national stories like the Aurora Theater Shooting and devastating Colorado wildfires. She now anchors CBS4 This Morning over the weekend and reports during the week. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch