Central City Opera Features ‘Carmen’, ‘Cosi fan tutte’ In Summer Festival

CENTRAL CITY, Colo (CBS4) – Central City Opera features two opera standards “Carmen” and “Coli fan tutte” in its 2017 Summer Festival, along with other offerings. The Summer Festival runs July 8th through August 6th. Bizet’s “Carmen” and Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” will be performed in repertory in the historic Central City Opera House. Central City Opera will also present three one-act operas for limited performance runs at smaller venues around Central City.

LINK: Summer Festival Tickets

The Summer Festival opens on July 8th with Bizet’s “Carmen”, which tells the story of the downfall of a soldier, Don Jose, who is seduced by the fiery gypsy Carmen. The music is recognizable, and the story includes passion, jealousy, and revenge.

Performances include:

–Evenings at 8:00 p.m.: July 8, 20, 28; August 1

–Matinees at 2:30 p.m.: July 12, 14, 16, 18, 22, 26, 30; August 3, 6

Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte”, opening July 15th, is the story of two sets of lovers, a bet, and the test of fidelity.

Performances include:

–Evenings at 8:00 p.m.: July 15, 21, 27

–Matinees at 2:30 p.m.: July 19, 23, 25, 29; August 2, 4

“The Burning Fiery Furnace” is an opera in one-act, and the third of three “Parables for Church Performances” by Benjamin Britten. It will be performed at the St. James United Methodist Church in Central City.

Performances include:

–July 26th and August 2nd at noon

–July 27th at 5 p.m.

“Gallantry” is a parody of a classic 1950’s television soap opera. This one-act opera will be performed at Williams Stables in Central City.

Performances include:

–August 3rd and 4th at noon

“Cabildo” was written by American composer Amy Beach. It tells the tale of pirate Pierre Lafitte, who was imprisoned and then released to help Andrew Jackson save New Orleans from the British. It will also be performed at Williams Stables in Central City.

Performances include:

–Evenings at 8:00 p.m.: July 26, 29; August 2

In addition to these five performances, Central City Opera also hosts pre-performance lectures, talk-backs, impromptu performances, artist mix & mingles, opening night dinners, post-performance socials, and bus packages. All of which is designed to bring out the opera lover in audience members.

You can also follow the entire season with the Central City Opera Podcast. Each week new episodes will feature interviews with artists and conductors, and behind-the-scenes insights into each of the performances.