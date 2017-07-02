Boulder’s Sugary Drink Tax Now In Effect

July 2, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder County Public Health, Diabetes, Heart Disease, obesity, Sugary Drink Tax, Sugary Drinks, Type Two Diabetes

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new sugary tax is now in effect in Boulder.

Voters passed the tax last November, but it didn’t go into effect until July 1.

The tax adds an extra two cents per ounce on sugary beverages.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The tax money will help fund programs promoting exercise and healthy eating.

According to Boulder County Public Health, kids who drink just one sugary drink per day have a 55 percent higher risk of obesity, a 33 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease, and a 25 percent higher risk of Type Two Diabetes.

Comments

One Comment

  1. FishermanDan (@DanielRutter1) says:
    July 2, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    No surprise coming from the republic of boulder and their liberal minds!! To much big brother

    Reply | Report comment |

