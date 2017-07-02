Police Investigate A ‘Suspicious Death’ At A Motel

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating the death of a woman at the Knights Inn Motel.
Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to 14200 East 6th Avenue at 10 a.m. Sunday on a welfare check, the department said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult woman deceased inside a motel room.
“There are suspicious circumstances surrounding the female’s death,” the statement said, but did not say what makes her death suspicious as it’s an ongoing investigation.
The Aurora Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Agent Todd Fredericksen with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6106, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
A $2,000 reward is available.