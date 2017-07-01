Police Shoot, Kill Man During Search For Suspect

July 1, 2017 3:12 PM
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster shot and killed a suspect Friday night while they were searching for another suspect. Investigators haven’t released the identity of the man who was killed.

Officers were in the area of 3700 68th Avenue about 6:40 p.m. Friday looking for a man who had active warrants for his arrest.

As officers were checking the area, they saw another suspect who was known to have several warrants for his arrest. When officers attempted to contact that man, he ran to his car in an attempt to get away.

As the officers approached the car, the suspect displayed a weapon. Several officers fired at the suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the officers were injured. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The suspect has not been identified.

