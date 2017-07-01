Double Shooting Turns Into Homicide Investigation

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– One of two men involved in a late night shooting in Denver has died.

Shots rang out at 29th Avenue and York Street around midnight, according to Denver police.

Neighbors described hearing two shots back-to-back and then seeing a red sedan speed away westbound on 29th Avenue. Whoever was behind the wheel got away before police arrived.

Danny Davis, a neighbor, heard what he thought was a firework going off.

“Just a ‘Pop,’” Davis said. “I thought it was a firework or some other celebration for the weekend… didn’t really think anything of it until I heard sirens.”

First responders arrived to find two men lying in the street, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Loved ones at the scene of the shooting were visibly shaken.

Paramedics rushed the two men to the hospital in critical condition, where one of them later died.

The violence is an unwelcome change for the residents of North City Park, a neighborhood that they say is typically peaceful.

“It’s a little disturbing having just been moved into the neighborhood two weeks now,” Davis said. “A little scary. I have a 2-year-old, but overall I still feel like it’s a great neighborhood…Hopefully, it was just an isolated incident.”

Other neighbors, including one who did not want to be identified, were hopeful that the holiday weekend shooting there would be the last.

“It’s crazy,” the neighbor said. “I mean, this is a pretty good neighborhood. There’s obviously crime everywhere in a city, but nothing like this has ever happened this close to our neighborhood. So it’s pretty wild.”

Police said that there was no suspect information as of Saturday evening and no suspects had been arrested.

