Grass Fire Burns Near Sedalia

July 1, 2017 4:10 PM
Douglas County, Sedalia, South Metro Fire Rescue, Wildfires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a grass fire that was burning near Sedalia on Saturday afternoon. Crews quickly got the 10-acre fire under control.

The fire was burning near train tracks south of Highway 67 and west of Highway 285.

Crews from four fire districts, including South Metro Fire Rescue, were called to the scene to help get the grass fire under control.

sedalia fire Grass Fire Burns Near Sedalia

The grass fire burning near Sedalia (credit: South Metro Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

