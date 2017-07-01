Grass Fire Burns Near Sedalia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a grass fire that was burning near Sedalia on Saturday afternoon. Crews quickly got the 10-acre fire under control.
The fire was burning near train tracks south of Highway 67 and west of Highway 285.
Crews from four fire districts, including South Metro Fire Rescue, were called to the scene to help get the grass fire under control.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.