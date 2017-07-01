Tree Falls Onto Bulldozer, Starts Wildfire

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The wildfire burning north of Hayden on Saturday was started when a tree fell onto a bulldozer working in the area.
The so-called Mill Creek Fire was burning north of Hayden. Smoke could be seen from miles away.
It is unclear the size of the fire or whether any structures were threatened.
