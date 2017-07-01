Tree Falls Onto Bulldozer, Starts Wildfire

July 1, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: Hayden, Mill Creek Fire, Routt County, Wildfire

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The wildfire burning north of Hayden on Saturday was started when a tree fell onto a bulldozer working in the area.

The so-called Mill Creek Fire was burning north of Hayden. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

west routt fire Tree Falls Onto Bulldozer, Starts Wildfire

The fire burning north of Hayden (credit: West Routt Fire)

It is unclear the size of the fire or whether any structures were threatened.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch