Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardner’s Office

July 1, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: ADAPT, Cory Gardner, Donald Trump, Health Care Bill, Medicaid

DENVER (CBS4)– The protesters arrested Thursday night in the Denver office of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner were finally released early Saturday morning.

Nine were being held on charges including trespassing and interference with a police officer.

The protesters were taken into custody Thursday evening after three days of protesting inside Gardner’s office.

protesters arrested Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: Facebook)

“Rather go to jail than to die without Medicaid,” they chanted during hour 60 of the protest.

It was an effort to get the Republican Senator to vote against his own party’s health care bill.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 879 Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

Denver police say the senator’s office asked for the protesters to be removed. After repeated warnings given at intervals, they were arrested.

The last protester was released from the jail at 2:10 a.m. Saturday. The Denver Sheriffs Department says there were dozens of people awaiting processing when the protesters were taken to the jail and they “Deputies and medical staff worked at all levels to ensure everyone’s safety while maintaining the integrity of the process.”

gardner protest 10pkg frame 84 Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: Facebook)

A spokesman for the senator told CBS4 that they did not call for the police, but had to sign a statement to have them removed or that they would be in violation of their building lease.

protesters removed 5pkg frame 1087 Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

Many of those taken into custody were from the Adapt disabled community.

Several gathered for a vigil outside the jail while they waited for others to be released on Friday night.

protesters denver jail Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardners Office

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch