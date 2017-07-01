Lightner Creek Fire 29 Percent Contained

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire in southwestern Colorado is 29 percent contained, and fire managers say crews are making good progress.
The InciWeb fire information system said Saturday the fire had burned about 400 acres (160 hectares). It was about 4 miles (2.5 kilometers) northwest of Durango.
Incident commander Shane Greer said the wildfire was ignited Wednesday by a burning home. The Durango Herald reports no other structures have been burned and no injuries have been reported.
Residents of about 170 homes and some campers were ordered to evacuate earlier. Some have been allowed to return.
Ground crews and aircraft are fighting the fire, but the aircraft have been hindered several times by drones. Authorities bar the use of private drones around fires because they pose a safety threat to firefighting aircraft.
