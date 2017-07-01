Latest Forecast: Summer Sizzle Set To Kick Of July

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Welcome to July! This month on average is typically Denver’s hottest month with temperatures averaging in the upper 80s at the onset of July and finishing with an average high of 90.

It looks like this year July will be living up to that hot month reputation with a warming trend heading into Independence Day! With high pressure trying to work into the central Rockies we will see temperatures across the eastern plains zoom into the 80s and low 90s to kick off the weekend. Temperatures will be ramping up from now through the end of the week ahead. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and eastern plains by Sunday afternoon. But, just a slight chance for most areas.

If you are planning on attending Independence Eve at Civic Center Park on Monday night. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be cooling into the 70s by sunset.

Weather will be the same for Tuesday night as well. For July 4th fireworks.

By mid-week the heat wave continues to roll on and we may have to really start worrying about the fire danger going up for most of the state including the Denver metro area.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!