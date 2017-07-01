Heart Transplant Survivor Dies Hours After Giving Birth

July 1, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Childbirth, Children, Christian Music, Family, Heart Transplant, Medicine, Music, Organ Transplant, Parenting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS4) – A St. Louis woman who survived a heart transplant seven years ago passed away less than 24 hours after giving birth.

Christian music artist Nathan Johnson and his wife Megan welcomed their newborn daughter into the world just before 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to CBS affiliate KMOV.

Nathan posted a photo of his family on Instagram.

Megan had a smooth delivery, Nathan’s bandmate, Josh Wilson, wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page.

“Nathan and Megan got to be together with Eilee for about 6 hours,” wrote Wilson. “About 9 or 10am, Meg started having trouble.  By 11am, she was Home.”

It’s not clear what complications led to her passing.

Megan and Nathan Johnson with baby Eilee Kate. ( credit – GoFundMe/Josh Wilson)

“Needless to say, Nathan is devastated,” Wilson wrote. “I can’t quit crying. … Meg, we miss you.”

Megan, who was raised in Ferguson, Missouri, contracted a virus at the age of 15 that led to myocarditis, a potentially fatal heart disease.

Her condition worsened, and she had a heart transplant in 2010 in her hometown. She wrote about her journey online and in a book titled, “Megan’s Heart.”

One year after her heart surgery, Megan married her husband Nathan and moved to Nashville.

Megan’s funeral will be held on Sunday in St. Louis.

