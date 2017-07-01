Get Some Culture At The Cherry Creek Arts Festival

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people are gathering in Cherry Creek North for the 4th of July holiday weekend tradition– the Cherry Creek Arts Festival.
More than 300,000 people are expected to visit the booths which feature artists of all kinds, ranging from jewelry, paintings, sculptures and other crafts.
“When I see families enjoying activities on 1st Avenue, they’re walking around and seeing all this beautiful, original art, seeing the expressions of people exploring all the different art mediums really brings us a lot of joy,” said Cherry Creek Arts Festival spokesman R. Tony Smith.
The Cherry Creek Arts Festival continues through July 3. It’s free to the public.