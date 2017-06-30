Suspect Shot, Killed By Westminster Police

June 30, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: 68th Avenue, Officer-Involved Shooting, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster shot and killed a suspect Friday night.

Officers were in the area of 3700 68th Avenue about 6:40 p.m. looking for a man who had active warrants for his arrest.

As officers were checking the area, they saw another suspect who was known to have several warrants for his arrest. When officers attempted to contact that man, he ran to his car in an attempt to get away.

As the officers approached the car, the suspect displayed a weapon. Several officers fired at the suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the officers were injured. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The suspect has not been identified.

