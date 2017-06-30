Old Fall River Road Opening For The Season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Old Fall River Road is opening for the season.
Normally the road opens by the 4th of July holiday weekend, but this year it’s a day or two ahead of schedule as the park says it is open Friday afternoon.
Despite the good news, don’t expect to rush right on up and over.
“This summer, during periods of high vehicle congestion, park staff may restrict vehicle access when needed on Old Fall River Road,” the park said in a statement.
In addition, the road and the Alpine Visitor Center will be closed Aug. 1 to 3, and again on Aug. 17, as resurfacing and striping work is done in the parking area.
Weather permitting, Old Fall River Road will remain open to vehicles until Monday, Oct. 2, which is when it’ll close for annual maintenance before reopening to bicycles and pedestrians from Oct. 7 to Nov. 30.
On Dec. 1 the road will revert to the status of a trail only.