Plan Would Require Permits In Maroon Bells Area

June 30, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Aspen, Gunnison National Forests, Maroon Bells, Pitkin County, Snowmass Wilderness

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. Forest Service is considering limiting camping and making backpackers get a permit in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

The reason behind the action is to reduce overcrowding at the popular hiking spot. The 181,535-acre wilderness was established in 1980 in the Gunnison and White River National Forests.

067 hdr autocorrect Plan Would Require Permits In Maroon Bells Area

Alan Friedman took this photo at the Maroon Bells near Aspen on Sept. 23.

Forest Service officials say the area is too crowded and the influx of people is negatively impacting the ecosystem.

The Aspen Times reports the plan could be put into place as soon as next summer.

The permit system would only affect the areas around the Maroon Bells scenic area but not the Maroon Bells peaks.

