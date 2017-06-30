Coroner: Hiker Found In Mountains Died of Hypothermia

June 30, 2017 9:25 AM
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A coroner announced Jeffrey Bushroe, a hiker found dead in May near the Maroon Bells in Colorado’s Elk Mountains, died of hypothermia hours after taking a tumble.

The Aspen Times reports the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday Bushroe, of Tucson, Arizona, suffered “several visible injuries to his head and leg.”

maroon bells

Maroon Bells taken by Ritu Ray of Denver.

Pitkin County sheriff’s investigators say Bushroe was found May 27 and was believed to be hiking alone.

Bushroe’s death has been ruled an accident.

