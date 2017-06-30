1 Dead In Chase, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Following a chase, one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting.
It started in Littleton and ended in Denver at West Louisiana Avenue and South Bannock Street with shots being fired between the suspects and officers.
One of the suspects is dead. Another was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers responded to a call of a stolen car in Littleton. When police spotted the vehicle, the pursuit went through Englewood before stopping in Denver with the shots being fired.
Nearby Santa Fe Drive, and the area around the shooting scene, was closed much of the morning for the investigation, but has since reopened.