1 Dead In Chase, Officer-Involved Shooting

June 30, 2017 7:27 AM

DENVER (CBS4) – Following a chase, one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

It started in Littleton and ended in Denver at West Louisiana Avenue and South Bannock Street with shots being fired between the suspects and officers.

bannock louisiana shooting 6vo1 transfer frame 442 1 Dead In Chase, Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

bannock louisiana shooting 5 vo transfer frame 207 1 Dead In Chase, Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

One of the suspects is dead. Another was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers responded to a call of a stolen car in Littleton. When police spotted the vehicle, the pursuit went through Englewood before stopping in Denver with the shots being fired.

Nearby Santa Fe Drive, and the area around the shooting scene, was closed much of the morning for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch