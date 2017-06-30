Air And Ground Attack Continues On Lightner Fire

June 30, 2017 8:19 AM
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The air and ground attack will continue Friday on the Lightner Fire.

According to Durango Fire & Rescue, the fire is estimated at 20 percent containment after scorching 362 acres.

durango fire 6sotvo transfer frame 301 Air And Ground Attack Continues On Lightner Fire

Lightner Fire (credit: CBS)

The fire, which is about two miles west of Durango, started when a home caught fire Wednesday. It quickly spread due to strong winds, forcing the evacuation of hundreds in the area and putting others on standby to leave.

durango fire 6 jerry mcbride Air And Ground Attack Continues On Lightner Fire

(credit: Jerry McBride)

On Thursday, Governor John Hickenlooper declared a disaster emergency, which allowed the Colorado National Guard to provide support if needed.

Air tankers have been making drops on the fire, but had to stop at one point Wednesday when a drone flew into the fire area. That pilot could face charges.

durango fire 6sotvo transfer frame 174 Air And Ground Attack Continues On Lightner Fire

Lightner Fire (credit: CBS)

durango fire 6sotvo transfer frame 547 Air And Ground Attack Continues On Lightner Fire

Lightner Fire (credit: CBS)

A Type II Incident Management team took over the command of the fire attack Friday morning, with ground crews increasing to 100 firefighters Thursday evening. More were expected to arrive.

durango fire Air And Ground Attack Continues On Lightner Fire

Lightner Creek Fire (credit: La Plata County)

Calmer winds and cooler temperatures Friday are expected to help in the attack.

A community hotline on the fire has been established. That number is 970-385-8700.

