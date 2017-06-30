Crews Continue Aggressive Attack On Lightner Creek Fire

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews are making progress as they continue to attack the Lightner Creek Fire burning near Durango. The city has postponed its 4th of July fireworks show in the wake of the destructive wildfire.
The fire has burned more than 360 acres since it started in a home. That home was destroyed. Firefighters are unable to investigate the home where the fire started because the ground is too hot.
“Very quickly… I was unaware of it, I was in my house,” said evacuee Clyde Doney. “And I saw this huge, big cloud of smoke east of me.”
Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate. Strong winds have been constantly shifting, changing the direction of flames minute to minute.
The fire was 20 percent contained on Friday night.
