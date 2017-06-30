Latest Forecast: Much Cooler For The Final Day Of June. It Doesn’t Last.

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of this week will look and feel much different compared to the weather we experienced earlier this week. The official high temperature in Denver on Tuesday was 97°. On Friday we’ll struggle to reach the lower 70s. An impressive 25 degree drop!

Clouds will also cover Denver and much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains through at least the middle of the day on Friday. The clouds are leftover from the storm system responsible for the rain Thursday night and early Friday. We had 0.41″ of rain in downtown Denver at CBS4 while the airport officially received 0.21″.

Sunshine will return in a big way on Saturday and then skies will remain generally sunny each day through the Fourth of July on Tuesday. The only chance for showers or thunderstorms during the period will be on Sunday when a stray storm may impact the area. The chance for thunderstorms is also better in the mountains Sunday afternoon. Otherwise the high country will see a slight chance (20% or less) for storms each afternoon through next week.

Meanwhile temperatures will start to warm up quickly again with highs near 90 by Sunday. We’ll stay near 90 degrees in the metro area for Monday and the Fourth of July. And the weather looks great for fireworks Monday and Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear skies and light winds.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.