Suspect Shot While Trying To Run From Deputies

June 30, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Larimer County, Medical Center of the Rockies, Officer-Involved Shooting

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Larimer County tried to pull over a car that had been stolen out of Fort Collins on Friday night.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed in a field near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9. The suspect got out of the wreckage and started running away from deputies.

tickets Suspect Shot While Trying To Run From Deputies

Larimer County Sheriff (credit: CBS)

During the chase, one deputy fired his/her weapon. The suspect was struck and rushed to Medical Center of the Rockies.

The Loveland Police Department will take over the investigation.

The suspect has not been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch