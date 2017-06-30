Suspect Shot While Trying To Run From Deputies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Larimer County tried to pull over a car that had been stolen out of Fort Collins on Friday night.
During the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed in a field near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9. The suspect got out of the wreckage and started running away from deputies.
During the chase, one deputy fired his/her weapon. The suspect was struck and rushed to Medical Center of the Rockies.
The Loveland Police Department will take over the investigation.
The suspect has not been identified.