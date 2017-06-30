15-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Kiaya Campbell Due In Court

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The teenage suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell is scheduled to face a judge Friday.
Fifteen-year-old Aidan Zellmer was arrested earlier in June on charges of First Degree Murder.
Zellmer was with Campbell the night she disappeared in Thornton.
He claimed the two had been separated in a rain storm.
Campbell’s body was found the next day behind homes near 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street.
Friday’s hearing could determine whether Zellmer will be released on bond.
A date may also be set on when it could be determined whether he is tried as a juvenile or as an adult.