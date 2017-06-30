15-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Kiaya Campbell Due In Court

June 30, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Aidean Zellmer, Brighton, Kiaya Campbell, Thornton, Thornton Police Department

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The teenage suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell is scheduled to face a judge Friday.

Fifteen-year-old Aidan Zellmer was arrested earlier in June on charges of First Degree Murder.

kiaya campbell death 10pkg frame 234 15 Year Old Accused Of Killing Kiaya Campbell Due In Court

Aidan Zellmer (credit: CBS)

Zellmer was with Campbell the night she disappeared in Thornton.

He claimed the two had been separated in a rain storm.

kiaya campbell 15 Year Old Accused Of Killing Kiaya Campbell Due In Court

(credit: Thornton Police Department)

kiaya campbell search thornton 15 Year Old Accused Of Killing Kiaya Campbell Due In Court

(credit: CBS)

Campbell’s body was found the next day behind homes near 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street.

Friday’s hearing could determine whether Zellmer will be released on bond.

A date may also be set on when it could be determined whether he is tried as a juvenile or as an adult.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch