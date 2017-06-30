Businessman Could Be Colorado’s First Hispanic Governor

June 30, 2017 11:16 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s 2018 governor’s race has another new candidate.

Greg Lopez, a Republican, broken the news to CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

“Colorado is struggling as a state. You go to the Denver metropolitan area and people will say there are plenty of jobs, but you go out to Grand Junction, you go out to Cortez, and it’s a totally different story. I want to be a governor that represents all 64 counties.”

new gov candidate 6sotvo transfer frame 569 Businessman Could Be Colorados First Hispanic Governor

Greg Lopez (credit: CBS)

Lopez is a businessman, the former mayor of Parker, Director of the Colorado Small Business Administration, and the former CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He says he will make sure minority communities int he state have a voice.

If elected, Lopez would be Colorado’s first Hispanic governor.

He is one of five Republicans and six Democrats running for governor.

RELATED: Competitive Primaries On Both Sides Ahead In Colorado's Governor's Race

