More Fire Restrictions Surface As 4th Of July Holiday Grows Closer

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– More fire restrictions are in place as the fourth of July holiday grows closer.
At least five counties have put Stage One fire restrictions in place, including Boulder, Douglas, Jefferson, Park and Pitkin Counties.
It’s so dry in Pitkin County, Aspen cancelled its fireworks show.
Those restrictions mean no open camp or bon fires, unless the flames are in a pre-constructed area. In some counties, the restrictions mean no grills.
Cigarettes are restricted to inside buildings or cars. Personal fireworks are also banned in those areas.
Some of those counties have placed limits on target shooting.