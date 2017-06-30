Nerds Unite! Denver Comic Con Opens

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands attended the opening day of the Denver Comic Con.

Through the weekend, more than 100,000 are expected to turn out to the Colorado Convention Center to celebrate everything geek.

That’s right. Comic Con isn’t just for comics. Nor is it just for nerds.

Everything from a galaxy far, far away to Hogwarts to superheroes and everything pop culture are covered, and then some more to infinity and beyond.

In addition to all of the amazing costumes attendees wear and the shopping that can be done, the DCC has more than 500 hours of panels and events, including celebrity appearances from the likes of John Cusack, Weird Al Yankovic, the Phelps Brothers (George and Fred Weasley), Lou Ferrigno, and more.

Single day tickets for Saturday and Sunday, the last two days of the convention are still available, but on an extremely limited basis.

