Taxis On Patrol Program Gets Back To The Streets

DENVER (CBS4)– Taxi drivers are once again teaming up with the Denver Police Department to help keep the city safe.
They’re relaunching the TOPS program or Taxis On Patrol, which encourages taxi drivers to be on the lookout for illegal activity and quickly report it to police.
“Cab drivers are always on the street. And what happens is with Denver, really growing exponentially, we always want to welcome people, we need more than average taxis on patrol to help out the police,” said Freedom Cab General Manager Max Sarr.
The program started in 2011 and less than 24 hours later one driver helped catch a hit-and-run suspect who killed a pedestrian.