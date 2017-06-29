Smashing Pumpkins’ Drummer Hints At Reunion

June 29, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Smashing Pumpkins

LOS ANGELES (Radio.com) – In a recent interview, Smashing Pumpkins’ original drummer, Jimmy Chamberlin, recently suggested the band’s classic lineup may reunite next year.

The original band lineup has not played together since 1999, as bassist D’Arcy Wretzky left the band that year to pursue an acting career. The band reunited with a new lineup in 2000.

“There’s a willingness for us to play, but also the world’s changed a lot since we played,” Chamberlin explained. “So the reunion thing is always a bit weird because people come in with their expectations. So my whole thing is if we’re gonna do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear and that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I’m not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life.”

