Semi Bursts Into Flames On I-70

June 29, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Georgetown, Interstate 70, Semi Fire

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi burst into flames on Interstate 70 which caused some big traffic tie-ups on Thursday.

Traffic cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation show what was left of the cab, a charred mess, and the trailer, damaged by the fire.

i 70 truck fire 6vo frame 0 Semi Bursts Into Flames On I 70

(credit: CDOT)

The fire broke out just before noon in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Georgetown exit.

Those lanes were closed for about an hour and a half until crews were able to remove the semi from I-70.

i 70 truck fire 6vo frame 376 Semi Bursts Into Flames On I 70

(credit: CDOT)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

i 70 truck fire 6vo frame 178 Semi Bursts Into Flames On I 70

(credit: CDOT)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch