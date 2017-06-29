Semi Bursts Into Flames On I-70

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi burst into flames on Interstate 70 which caused some big traffic tie-ups on Thursday.
Traffic cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation show what was left of the cab, a charred mess, and the trailer, damaged by the fire.
The fire broke out just before noon in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Georgetown exit.
Those lanes were closed for about an hour and a half until crews were able to remove the semi from I-70.
What caused the fire is being investigated.