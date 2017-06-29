Driver Ticketed For Strapping Furniture, Bicycles To Roof

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — You can’t take it with you, the old saying goes. One New Hampshire driver should’ve taken the advice literally.

WMUR-TV reports a car that was pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window.

State police posted a picture of the vehicle on Facebook. It was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry.

New Hampshire State Police are warning drivers to avoid driving with too many items strapped to the tops of cars in the wake of the incident. They say the amount of items constituted a hazard. Police issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.

