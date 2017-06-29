Incredible Hulk Helps Feed Denver’s Hungry

DENVER (CBS4) – The Incredible Hulk took to Denver’s streets to put a beating on hunger.
Lou Ferrigno “teamed up with local nonprofit Feeding Denver’s Hungry to provide 12,000 lbs of food and 20,000 meals to more than 1,200 people,” the Denver Comic Con posted on their Facebook page.
Ferrigno is in town for an appearance at this weekend’s con.
As an actor, Ferrigno is best known for playing the Incredible Hulk on television from 1977 to 1982. He’s stared in many other television shows and movies, including uncredited Hulk appearances in the recent Marvel Avengers movies.
The Denver Comic Con opens at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.