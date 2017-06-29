Lightner Creek Fire Area Declared Disaster Emergency, Air Attacks Continue

By Matt Kroschel

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews launched an intense air attack on a wildfire devouring the side of a mountain overlooking downtown Durango on Thursday.

The Lightner Creek Fire has already burned more than 350 acres, fueled by strong winds and dry vegetation.

Hundreds of people have already evacuated their home or prepared to leave as the flames spread.

Longtime Durango resident Amy McClintock watched the fire from a hill above town. She says the winds were pushing the flames dangerously close to her neighborhood earlier in the day but they have changed directions… for now.

She isn’t taking any chances.

“My heart is pounding, it’s scary,” she said.

At a Red Cross evacuation center housed in a middle school across town, other residents are checking in and picking up donated supplies.

One evacuee told CBS4 he didn’t have a car because it was in the repair shop when he got the call to evacuate, so local police helped drive him out of the fire’s path.

Donations of toiletries and animal supplies are flooding donation centers as the small community in Southwest Colorado rallies to help.

“We were offering our house up for people who needed a place to go, but then the winds changed in our direction so other friends elsewhere started calling us offering a place for us to stay,” McClintock told CBS4.

Several air tankers and smaller aircraft are already assigned to the attack on the fire and more reinforcements are on the way.

A fire staging area is set up at the local high school, close enough to the fire lines to see the smoke rising in the distance.

